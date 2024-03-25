Australians living in fear of extreme weather events



A SUMMER of wild swings between weather extremes has left NSW residents worried that worsening floods, fires and heat will force them to move from their homes, according to the Climate Council.

According to research from the organisation, one in three NSW residents report having either been forced to move after an extreme weather event or knowing someone who has.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

National polling by the Climate Council identified that one in three Australians report being worried that they may have to permanently relocate because of extreme weather.

Four in five Australians (79 percent) say they are worried about the impact of extreme weather events on children and young people.

One in ten Australians have already been forced to move temporarily or permanently from their homes due to an extreme weather event.

One in three Australians know someone who has been forced to relocate from their homes due to an extreme weather event, and almost 85 percent are worried about the prospect of their insurance becoming unaffordable due to worsening extreme weather events.

Dr Grant Blashki is a practising General Practitioner and a Climate Council Fellow.

“This summer, communities across the country were hurtled between dangerous downpours and record-breaking temperatures,” Dr Blashki said.

“It’s understandable that Australians are anxious about what lies ahead for their homes and their families.

“The fear people have of being forced to relocate is not unfounded.

“This polling tells us that one in ten of us have already uprooted our lives due to extreme weather.

“This experience goes beyond moving house, it means losing the wonderful support and connections that communities provide.

“Climate-fuelled fires and floods present an almost impossible choice for families who are already under severe mental stress after experiencing an extreme weather event: Do they stay in a home with ongoing risks of another fire or flood, or do they relocate?

“Relocating is an extremely difficult call for families to make, and one that reverberates throughout entire communities.”

Major General Peter Dunn, a member of Emergency Leaders for Climate Action and the former Commissioner of the ACT’s Emergency Services Authority, said Australians are grappling “a ceaseless onslaught of extreme weather events, fuelled by climate pollution”.

“Many have lost their homes, some have even lost loved ones, and their frustration at the lack of resources to prepare and recover from these disasters is palpable.

“For too long, our leaders have given too much attention to the ambulance at the bottom of the climate change-created cliff.

“By providing the resources people need to prepare for extreme weather, we can reduce the risks that communities face and save lives and homes that would otherwise be lost.

“After a summer of climate whiplash, now is the time to enlist communities and give them what they need: information about the risks they face, places to gather and make plans for when disasters strike, and resources and education on how to keep one another safe.”

Polling was conducted by YouGov with a representative national sample of 1,568 Australians.

The polling questions were designed to understand the impact of climate change and extreme weather events on the wellbeing of Australians.