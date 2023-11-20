Hawks Nest is about to become a triathlon course

ELITE athletes will flock to our gleaming shores when the Hawks Nest Triathlon Festival returns on Saturday, 25 November.

Motorists should become aware of the changed traffic conditions, as the foot and bicycle races will close off roads throughout Hawks Nest.

Mungo Brush Road will see restricted access for 20km north of town, with road closures along Tuloa Avenue, Yamba and Booner Streets, heading to Bennetts Beach.

Detours will stand along several other streets between the beach and Moira Parade, while the road to Winda Woppa will still be open, with motorists urged to use caution as they share it with runners.

In its fourth year, the ‘Tri Hawks Nest Festival’ includes a Health and Lifestyles Expo at Providence Bay Park, and will employ an army of local volunteers to help re-energise runners and cyclists, with a beneficial twist for the town, too.

“Our volunteers are not directly paid, but they help to raise money for their nominated organisations,” a spokesperson for Elite Energy, the Festival’s organiser, told NOTA.

“At the end, we make a contribution directly to the organisations, based on the number of volunteers and time given – a fun way to raise funds locally.”

Several local groups, including the Pindimar Bundabah Community Association (PBCA), Tea Gardens Lions Club, and the Pearls of Port Stephens, have already signed up, and will be delivering much needed assistance for the runners at strategically located Aid Stations around Hawks Nest.

“Each volunteer gets $100 donated directly to their group, so it’s a fun day, giving racers drinks and marshalling duties,” Vivien Panhuber, President of the PBCA, told NOTA.

Kathy Gillespie, a Pearls of Port Stephens stalwart known as the ‘Mother of Pearls’ said, “This is our fourth year, just to raise money to donate to the needs of the community, like hampers for Christmas and helping out other services.”

“Hawks Nest is a beautiful place, and this brings people to small communities, helps boost tourism in the area,” an Elite Energy’s spokesperson added.

Further details can be found at https://www.eliteenergy.com.au/event/hawks-nest/.

By Thomas O’KEEFE