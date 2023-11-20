Hunter regional sporting honours for promising Anna Bay Public School athletes

FOUR pupils from Anna Bay Public School have underlined their sporting prowess with meritorious achievements for the Hunter region in 2023.

Outstanding twelve-year-old athlete Kylah Rankin heads a talented bunch of rising competitors from the school that also features eleven-year-old Mason Kelman and nine-year-old sprint twins Jayden Hotene and Brayden Weine.

Kylah, who was named in the NSW Primary Schools Rugby Sevens Merit Team, also excelled in cross country running, soccer, touch football and on the athletics track.

The talented Year Six student ran a personal best time of 28.97 sec for Hunter in the 200m dash at this year’s NSW State Primary Schools Athletics Championships at Homebush and also represented the region at the State Cross Country titles at Eastern Creek, the State Soccer Carnival at Nelson Bay and Touch Football Championship where they finished fifth.

Kylah was named Most Valuable Player for third ranked Hunter at the Girls State Rugby Sevens tournament in Mudgee where she shone as a centre and winger – using her pace and flair to good effect.

At the Regional Athletics Championships at Glendale, she claimed a bronze medal in the 200m, finished fifth in the 100m sprint and gained a top ten placing in the 800m event.

Mason, a promising rugby league forward with the Nelson Bay Marlins and Stockton Sharks, was named Most Valuable Player at the Regional Primary Schools Rugby League Carnival at Camden and also impressed keen judges while representing Hunter at the State Championships held at Liverpool.

A promising AFL fullback or full forward, the versatile eleven year old also has a penchant for field athletics and showed his capabilities in the shot put and discus events.

Boasting a personal best throw of 9.11, Mason won his school shot put title and picked up a silver medal at Regional as well as a number five ranking in discus before placing 35th in shot put at the State Primary Schools Athletics titles.

Zone Age champion Jayden Hotene has also shone on the athletics field and in rugby league circles with his pace, power and jumping skills.

The Nelson Bay Marlins junior demonstrated his potential by clinching five gold medals in the 100m and 200m sprints, 100m Relay and shot put and discus plus a bronze in long jump at the 2023 Zone Carnival.

It was during this event that Jayden registered his personal best times for the 100m (13.63 sec) and 200m (30.68).

He collected bronze medals in the 100m and 200m at the Regional Championships and finished 30th in the State for 200m to cap a fruitful campaign.

Jayden turned in strong performances for the undefeated Junior Zone rugby league rep side in the second row and at hooker before backing up at the Seniors Carnival as a winger and gained selection in the Hunter squad.

Promising nine-year-old athlete Brayden Weine recovered from a broken arm to claim gold in the Zone 100m final and bronze in the 200m and won both events at Regionals to crack a spot in the Hunter Athletics squad.

After finishing 28th in the 100m dash at last year’s State Primary Schools Athletics Carnival, fleet-footed Brayden showed his class to finish 19th overall from 40 runners at the 2023 Championships.

The Year Three pupil boasts a personal best time of 13.93 sec and trains regularly with his good mate Jayden – spurring each other to produce their best.

Anna Bay Public School Sports Coordinator Rebecca Rowlands told News Of The Area that all four pupils are a “true representation of the qualities of a great sportsperson: commitment, dedication, passion and positive team players”.

“I think they are names to keep an eye out for and we are greatly proud of them here at Anna Bay Public School,” she exclaimed.

By Chris KARAS