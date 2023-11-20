Jimmy’s Beach Aquatic Club hold Myall “Remembrance Day” Classic

WITH Remembrance Day falling on a Saturday this year, Jimmy’s Beach Aquatic Club (JBAC) decided to move the date of their now annual ‘Mullet Run’ down the Myall River from September, to 11 November, in commemoration of Remembrance Day.

“With our local surf club no longer providing a competitive surfboat opportunity, which JBAC does hope will change, JBAC was well supported by its local Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest members and surfboat crews from the Hunter and Sydney branches of Surf Lifesaving in the event,” JBAC President Peter Rogers said.

Five surfboat crews from JBAC, with over 30 of their now 45 members participating, were joined by surfboat crews and members from South Curl Curl SLSC, Fingal Beach SLSC, North Steyne SLSC, Bungan SLSC, Stockton SLSC, Queenscliff SLSC and Cooks Hill SLSC for the 30km row from Mungo Brush, through Tamboy, finishing at Anzac Park.

Proceedings commenced on Friday Night, where an auction was held of kaftans kindly donated by Christine Eyre of Silk Islands, at the Tea Gardens Hotel.

Both businesses are sponsors of the JBAC.

The money raised will be used to provide improved equipment and facilities and support other local charities.

Over 50 members of JBAC and NSW Surf Life Saving then joined together on the Saturday for the Remembrance Day Mullet Run down the Myall.

At 11am all crews stopped rowing, raised their oars in the air, which is a Surf Life Saving Surf Boat tradition, and held a minute’s silence on our beautiful local river, to recognise and commemorate Remembrance Day and all those who fought for us.

Tea Gardens has a great tradition of remembering Anzac and Remembrance Days, and JBAC felt this was another unique way to pay respect to important events recognised in our local community.

At the conclusion of the row on the Saturday, all those who had rowed were joined by friends and sponsors in Anzac Park for a traditional ‘Mullet Sandwich’ and the unveiling of ‘Mullet 2’ – the latest addition to the JBAC surfboats.

The surfboat was kindly donated by Tile Rescue and named ‘The Greg Ross’ – after a dedicated Hawks Nest resident in surfboats and surf lifesaving and a member of JBAC.

It was unveiled with its sponsors logos – Access Fuels, Tea Gardens Hotel, First National Real Estate Hawks Nest, Gartner Rose, Silk Islands, Quasar Electrical, Purcell and Mount Solicitors and Conveyancers and the Australian Men’s Shed Association, all of whom have made the launch of ‘Mullet 2’ possible.

On the Sunday, to complete the weekend, crews then completed a 12-kilometre return course from Pindimar to Anzac Park.

They were hosted at the finish at the Pindimar Recreational Club by its President Peter Larkin and his wife Michele.

It was here that the ‘Whale Tail’ Trophy was presented to Stephen Howell for his efforts and work over the weekend.

Peter Rogers, President of JBAC said it was a “great event for members of our local community that will certainly be back on the Myall Calendar again next year”.