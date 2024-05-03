Safety concerns around Bypass construction traffic



THE Coffs Harbour bypass team is urging motorists to take care and allow more time when driving near construction areas.

Reports of vehicles speeding through the road work zones to the north and south of Coffs Harbour have prompted an urgent call for motorists and heavy vehicle operators to slow down.



Transport for NSW Regional Director North Anna Zycki said the temporary speed zones and access restrictions were in place to keep motorists and the people working on the new Coffs Harbour bypass safe.

“We want to help road users safely navigate roads near the project’s work zone and effectively plan their journeys,” Ms Zycki said.

“This is why we are asking people to ‘ACT’ – be aware, be cautious and allow more time to get to their destination.

“Work is generally carried out Monday to Saturday and on some nights, so motorists must be vigilant and patient the whole time.”

Ms Zycki said the Coffs Harbour community could expect more traffic changes over the next few years as work to build the bypass progresses.

“On Monday 15 April the right turn into Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach from the Pacific Highway northbound carriageway closed permanently,” Ms Zycki said.

“This allowed for Pacific Highway traffic to be shifted slightly east so the team can build the new western lanes for the bypass. Motorists wanting to access Sapphire Beach from the northbound carriageway will need to use the Sapphire Beach Interchange about two kilometres north.”

Ms Zycki said concrete super T girders, which form the base of the new bridge decks, would also be delivered from Macksville to bridge sites from late May.

“Due to their size we will be using over size and over mass trucks and, where required, pilot vehicles,” Ms Zycki said.

“The first bridge girders will be delivered to the new bridge over Newports Creek in North Boambee.

“These super T girders will be delivered via North Boambee Road outside of school pick-up and drop-off times.

“Please be cautious around these large vehicles as they are unable to stop quickly and may require pilots to help them through tight intersections.

“Motorists will be given an opportunity to overtake these vehicles when it is safe to do so.”

Ms Zycki said the project team understood traffic changes could be disruptive and thanked the community for their patience.

“The team does its best to reduce impacts, but some disruptions are unavoidable,” Ms Zycki said.