Road safety under the spotlight



SEVENTEEN lives were tragically lost on the roads between 2018 and 2023 in the Coffs Harbour local government area (LGA), with a further 821 people injured.

During that period, speeding was the major crash factor, at 1.6 times the NSW State average.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Seventy percent of crashes occurred in 50 or 60kph zones.

With these statistics in mind, a special community event will be run on Monday 6 May to mark National Road Safety Week, organised by the City of Coffs Habour.

A free morning tea in the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden will be framed by yellow flowers – reflective of the yellow ribbon used to signify the week.

“Sadly just about every one of us have been touched in some way by road tragedy,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos said.

Coffs Mid Coast District Highway Patrol Acting Inspector Jarrod Langan said the awareness week is important to improve driver behaviour.

“National Road Safety Week highlights the tragedy that occurs on our roads day-in, day-out,” Insp Langan said.

“The unfortunate part for us is the vast majority of these injuries and fatal crashes are preventable.

“Speeding is over-represented (at Coffs Harbour) however inattention and not concentrating when driving is one of our biggest areas of concern.”

The community and first responders are invited to the morning tea.

Members of the Road Trauma Support Group NSW and several road safety experts including NSW Police will be present.

Guests will have the chance to pen the name of a loved one on a tribute plaque in the remembrance garden.

The complimentary morning tea will be provided by the Friends of the Garden.

The event will run from 10am to 11am, near the cafe.