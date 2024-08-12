Hawks Nest Ladies Golf Report



THE 2024 Ladies Short Course Championships have been completed after some rain and weather delays, which sadly saw Round 2 abandoned. Denise Sainty was the overall winner and Club Champion, 36 Hole Scratch Division, with a score of 171. Runner Up in Scratch Division 1 on 174 was Deb Matheson. In a very tight tussle for Scratch Div 2 honours, Elsa Jones pipped Sue Campton on 191 C/B.

In the 36 Hole Nett Division 1, Marguerite Miller was the winner with 152, and Julie Hammond the Runner Up on 154. Nett Division 2 was won by Sue Brownrigg on 142, which was also the best overall nett score, with Robyn Deppi the Runner Up on 149.

These scores show the depth of talent and close competition amongst the ladies at Hawks Nest, so congratulations to our deserving winners for 2024.

Results Saturday August 3rd Final Round Short Course Championships

A Grade: 1st Dale Matthews on 69; 2nd Karen Green 72; 3rd Halen Haynes 73 C/B

B Grade: 1st Robyn Deppi 72; 2nd Sue Brownrigg 73; 3rd Elsa Jones 74

Place Getters (73 C/B – 79 C/B): Sari McDonald, Maxine Mitchell, Barb Birmingham, Jo Scott, Carol Wiggins, Sue Campton, Robyn Keegan, Janet Moore, Gaye Gillard, Di Rumble-Dickson, Barbara Waldon (Forster/Tuncurry), and Dawn Wiggins.

Gross Winners: A Grade Helen Haynes on 75; B Grade Elsa Jones 97

Other notable plays came from Cheryl Foster who birdied the 11th and chipped in for par on the 15th, though she’d be the first to tell you that she also scored in the double figures on the par 3 10th hole! Fran Henderson also chipped in on the 14th in her solid round today. Well done to all of our participants in the Short Course Championships this year.

Tuesday Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Event 6th August 2024

After what seemed like an eternity, we finally had a fine day for comp today. 52 ladies teed off in pleasant conditions, and despite some rusty shots here and there we saw some excellent scores carded. We were joined by visitors Rosie from Castlemaine GC and Linda from Queanbeyan GC, and it was good to see Rosarie Mullins and Di Smith back today.

Results

A Grade: 1st Anne-Marie French on 36; Maxine Mitchell 31 C/B; Helen Haynes 31 C/B

B Grade: 1st Dawn Wiggins on 36; 2nd Lorraine Bragg 32 C/B; 3rd Karen Serhan 32

C Grade: 1st Jo Scott 35; 2nd Janet Moore 30 C/B; 3rd Marg Bonney 30

Place Getters (31 C/B – 28 C/B}: Elsa Jones, Sue Nicholson, Liz Ross, Sue Kovacs, Rosie Rajki (Castlemaine GC), Robyn Keegan, Di Rumble-Dickson, Jeanette Kemp, June Biddle, Judy Gilbert, Cheryl Foster.

NTP Hole 3: A Grade Ann Morris; B Grade Sue Nicholson; C Grade Jo Scott

There were some noteworthy plays today including chip ins from Maxine Mitchell on the 15th, Karen Serhan on the 8th, and both Cheryl Foster and Helen Haynes on the 6th. Helen birdied the 6th, as well as the 13th in her great round. But perhaps Liz Ross takes the honours with a decisive chip shot, despite teetering on the very edge of the bunker on the 13th. Straight in, it never looked like missing. Well played ladies!

Tuesday Lady Vets 9 Hole Event August 6th 2024

A small group of our vets teed off today on the back 9, with Pam Kelly taking out 1st place with a score of 18. Hot on her heels was Ann Browning on 17, followed by Pat Dodd 15, Kate Brown 13 C/B and Robyn Richardson 13. The ladies all enjoyed their get together at the 19th after the game, as they do each week at Hawks Nest Golf Club.

Thursday Lady Veterans 9 Hole Thursday 8th August 2024

We had a fantastic field of 61 players today, all out to enjoy the splendid sunny weather at last. The course looked in fine condition with only a few areas still a bit wet under foot. That didn’t trouble Di Rumble-Dickson who had a great chip in for birdie on the 7th. From about 40 metres out, she chipped with her 7 iron and saw her ball roll straight into the hole. Well played Di. Other chip ins today from Robyn Keegan on the 4th, and Fran Henderson on the 10th. Elsa Jones had the good luck story of the day on the 18th with her 3rd shot, which landed on the cart path and rolled all the way along it before stopping about pin high. That’s a clever way to get the distance you need, Elsa!

Results

1st Gene Prigg on -4; 2nd Pauline Barham -3; 3rd Sylvia Bolden -2; 4th Judy Benson -2; 5th Elsa Jones 2 C/B; 6th Viv Ballinger 2

NTP 3rd Hole: Division 1 Annie Scott; Div 2 Sue Brownrigg; Div 3 Jaquie Collins

NTP 16th Hole: Division 1 Fran Henderson; Div 2 Liz Edmonds: Div 3 Pat Dodd

As always, morning tea in the Green Room was very popular, especially as the cake of the day was a delicious Swiss Roll. See you all on the golf course next week, ladies.

By Dianne BOWES

