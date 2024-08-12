Bulahdelah Golf Club



IT was a great relief to the Men’s Captain that we enjoyed a couple of sunny, dry days last week.

The course was mown at the 11th hour and the 27 hole Men’s Foursomes Championship went ahead on Saturday August 10th.

The 2024 Champions are Toby Carroll and Marty Bramble with 122gross. Allan Benson and Stewart McNaughton were the A Grade nett winners with 109.

The B Grade Champions are Brad Gleeson and David Shultz with 138gross and the B Grade nett winners were Wayne Coleman and Al Jobson with 118.5.

NTPs were Allan Benson (x2), Rod Norberry, Marty Bramble, Brad Gleeson and Barbie Gordon. Long drivers were Toby Carroll, Ken Hughes, Steve South and Barbie Gordon.

Alison Benson was the ladies’ stableford winner with 29pts and Alison also grabbed the over-the-field jackpot.

It was a tough day for some players, but all enjoyed a delicious BBQ prepared in the recently renovated kitchen area.

Thanks to the ladies for doing the board and thanks to the staff and volunteers who made the course playable and kept the members hydrated. Congratulations to all the winners, and to the 36 keen golfers who contested the event – a great field.

By Thora-Lou SMITH

