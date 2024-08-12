Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News



7 AUGUST

Bowls this week have been sponsored by Autocare Tea Gardens.

Forty-one bowlers participated in the usual Wednesday gala with both greens in play.

The morning winners were decided by the highest winning margin and with a margin of 10 the team of Gareth Cuss, Gary MacDonald and Ron Berczelly were successful.

The afternoon winners were decided by the lowest winning score and with a score of just 11 the team of Mark Hair, Col Amos, and Tony Butler won the money.

The Garden Eatery Voucher was won by John Payne. Thanks to the Garden Eatery.

10 August

The Semi Final of the Club Championship Pairs was played today with Geoffrey Muggleton and Dennis Ashbridge playing Peter Gurney and John Parkinson and Kevin Barbie and Barry Goode taking on Chris Ross and Scott Fitzalan.

The scores in both matches do not reflect the standard of play in both games however, the former Pairs Champions, Peter and John were too steady and increased their lead as the match progressed.

They won 19-9.

In the remaining game it was a similar story with Chris and Ross recording a comfortable win 28-9.

11 August

A big field this morning in Sunday Bowls with more than 30 players taking part.

The organisers put on an enjoyable barbecue lunch which was much appreciated by the players.

The afternoon saw the final of the Club Championship Pairs with Peter Gurney and John Parkinson opposed to Chris Ross and Scott Fitzalan.

What a final this turned out to be!

Chris and Scott opened up a big lead going into the 18th end where they dropped a 5 which tied the scores at 21 –21.

They then dropped another 5 which saw Peter and John forge ahead.

Chris and Scott needed three on the last end to force the game into extra time.

They managed a 2 which saw Peter and John home as the Club Pairs Champions for 2024 by a margin of one shot 26-25.

A great game of bowls thoroughly enjoyed by the large gallery in attendance.

Congratulations to the winners and all those that participated in the event.

By John SLATER