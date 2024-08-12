

THIS week’s Tea Gardens Soccer Club Results.

Last Saturday morning saw games played from the round 11.

It was great to see George Cassin back refereeing and mentoring our Minis grade (5,6,7yrs), games after recent surgery.

Game 1 saw the Karuah RSL Wobbegong Sharks play the Myall Lakes Butchers Port Jackson Sharks in a win to the Wobbegongs 6 to 0

George also refereed what was a thrilling game 2 between the Lofty Cranes Shovel Nose Sharks and the Aussie Roofing & Guttering Reef Sharks with a narrow win to the Reef Sharks of 3 to 2.

Our popular “Hook n Cook Player of the Day” vouchers were awarded to Willow Bramble, Miles Hood, Mikey Yuswak and Moana Mobbs.

Game 1 in the Midis’ grade (8,9,10 yrs) the Ray White Real Estate Bull Sharks played well and hard against the determined Mako Sharks resulting in an end score of 8 to 3 the Bull Sharks’ way.

Thanks to Karen for donning the Tea Gardens Auto Electrics referees’ shirt and officiating this game.

Karen refereed game 2 as well between the Tea Gardens Auto Electrics Hammerheads Sharks play the Grey Nurse Sharks with the Hammerheads popping in a huge 11 goals to the Grey Nurses 1.

Jasper Delaney, Koby Franks, Harris Ford, Tobias Keeble and Jaxon Phillips were the happy recipients of our “Hook N Cook Player of The Day” vouchers.

Thanks Hook ‘n Cook and enjoy spending your vouchers kids.

By Shayne REYNOLDS