HAZMAT vessel to operate from Port Macquarie



A NEW hazardous materials (HAZMAT) vessel is set to operate from Port Macquarie from mid-2025 to help limit the impact of oil, diesel and other pollutant spills in the region’s waterways.

Nineteen new vessels are being rolled out to Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) units across the state, including locally at Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The new Australian-made vessels replace a 15-year-old fleet and offer larger and more stable platforms for crews to operate from.

The $1.58 million fleet is part of the NSW Government’s $18.6 million investment in FRNSW’s Fleet Replacement Program 2024-25.

Each vessel can tow and deploy absorbent and containment booms to limit hazardous spills.

They also carry specialised equipment designed to contain and recover contaminants.

An initial three vessels have been delivered to Bathurst, Newcastle and Shellharbour, with the rest scheduled to arrive by June 2025.

The new vessels are strategically located and can be deployed at any time, with response times of under two hours.

They are also fitted with advanced emissions technology to limit their environmental impact.

Operators of the HAZMAT vessels undergo rigorous training, ensuring crews are prepared for complex incidents.

“These upgrades will help strengthen FRNSW’s response as the combat agency for HAZMAT,” Commissioner of Fire and Rescue NSW Jeremy Fewtrell said.

“HAZMAT operators undergo rigorous training to meet the Australian Maritime Safety Authority standards, ensuring our crews are equipped with the best practices and tools to tackle complex maritime incidents.”