Coffs Coast Art Prize opens at Coffs Central



THE 2024 Coffs Coast Art Prize exhibition opened on Friday 15 November at Coffs Central, showcasing an array of talented artists in a range of mediums.

Organised by the Coffs Harbour Arts Council, the Art Prize offers an opportunity for experienced and amateur artists to professionally exhibit their work in a formal setting, with the potential for sale.



Artists were invited to submit up to three works for judging, with a generous prize pool supported by local businesses.

This year’s Major Award ($3000) went to John Van Der Kolk for a quirky piece of craftsmanship called ‘Astro’, a skillful combination of woodcraft and metalwork.

In keeping with Van Der Kolk’s playful oeuvre, the piece evokes a De Kooning balloon puppy in polished sheet metal with intricately carved egrets standing directionally with pointy beaks in the hollow of the cranium.

Sculpture Award ($1000) winner was Nambucca ceramicist Micheala Kloeckner.

Kloeckner exhibited three environmentally-themed pieces, drawing attention to various aspects of the ecological crisis and pressure upon biological diversity in the first quarter of the 21st century.

Her winning piece, ‘Breath, was inspired by the relationship between oxygen and all living organisms.

“This piece could be described as the Earth Mother, relating to the fact that roughly 70 percent of our oxygen is being generated by microorganisms in the ocean while about 28 percent is produced by trees,” Kloeckner told News Of The Area.

The Painting Award ($1000) went to Keaton Lindsay for ‘Lighthouse’, an incredibly intricate and quirky piece which also depicts the threats to our marine environment.

Youth Art Award ($500) winner was Amelia Flower-Emblen with her mythical and romantic depiction of young lovers called ‘Black Whisper’.

The People’s Choice Award ($1000), decided by visitors to the showcase, will be announced when exhibition closes in a few weeks.

Several Highly Commended pieces were also awarded by the judges.

These were sculptures ‘Hunter Gatherer’ by Gai Southwell and ‘Flowers of Romance’ by JP Willis, and paintings ‘Approaching Storm’ by George Partos, ‘Jesus & John’ by John Parker and ‘Leafy Haven’ by Terri Butterworth. The Highly Commended Award in the Youth Art Section went to Madeline Wilson for a beautifully executed acrylic painting of a tortoise titled ‘Tranquil Sea’.

The exhibition is open to the public from 10am to 4pm daily until 8 December.

“It is definitely well worth a visit,” said Art Prize spokesperson Ann Leonard.

By Kim SATCHELL

