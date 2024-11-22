Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare volunteers celebrated



YEARS of volunteer hours spent on local Landcare sites were celebrated at Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare (CHRL) annual awards on Wednesday, 13 November.

Around 80 volunteers gathered for BBQ brekkie at the North Coast Botanic Garden before settling down to the presentations.



Individuals and groups were acknowledged for their dedicated labour managing, restoring and regenerating the organisation’s 41 sites inland and along the Coffs Coast.

President of CHRL Barry Powells, told News Of The Area, “Our awards breakfast is one of the most enjoyable events on the CHRL calendar.

“We were pleased to welcome Deputy Mayor George Cecato and long-term Landcare supporter Councillor Tony Judge.

“I have always very much appreciated the many volunteer hours our members have contributed to improve the wonderful Mid North Coast natural environment, and I am continually amazed to hear the personal stories of those who have been nominated by their peers to receive additional recognition.

“It was also good to recognise the contribution of local businesses Volcanic TEE, Geolink and News Of The Area which contribute time and effort to assist us with our work.”

CHRL Community Nursery volunteer Bill Chandler is this year’s winner of the Eileen Moody Award, which recognises an individual’s outstanding efforts.

Bill works tirelessly and expertly undertaking major repairs and maintenance on the nursery infrastructure such as the irrigation system and shade houses.

There were two nominees for the Dee Wallace Award which recognises a CHRL group for its direct contribution to Landcare by rehabilitating the environment.

Sawtell Dunecare took out the top spot with Woolgoolga Lake Landcare as the runner-up.

Choosing the winner of the Pia Dollmann Award this year proved to be a tough choice from a stellar line-up of nine individuals and groups.

The award celebrates significant contribution to conservation and/or sustainability.

Kris Hely was announced as the overall winner.

Described as a deeply committed conservationist who puts words into action and gives back far more than she is given, Kris has volunteered and led a number of local Landcare sites over the years.

Life Membership to CHRL was bestowed upon Lloyd Foster who was part of the conservation movement long before the Landcare organisation was formed.

As President of the Ulitarra Conservation Society from 1974 -1984, Lloyd played a significant role in advocating for the balance between development and the environment in Coffs Harbour.

The creation of the North Coast Botanical Gardens and the preservation of the Jetty foreshores as well as many other parts of our coastline were all achieved by the Ulitarra Conservation Society.

Lloyd’s inspiring achievements include his long association with the rehabilitation of the Orara River riparian zone and Lowland Rainforest through the Orara Rivercare Project.

At a morning tea a week prior to the awards three long-time CHRL members were each presented with a certificate of appreciation.

Retiring from their role as volunteers at Friends of Coffs Creek group Elisabeth Edwards, Martin Horseman and Tim Morrisson were thanked for their years pouring countless hours into regenerating Coffs Creek, ensuring its ecological health for future generations.

By Andrea FERRARI

