Ceramicists reflect climate in ‘Earth Matters’



EARTH Matters by the Shard Sisters is an exhibition of ceramic works opening at Urunga Art Space on Tuesday 26 November.

The five participating potters are hosting an Opening Night on Saturday between 5pm and 6.30pm to chat with people about the exhibited works or any clay-related questions.



The ceramicists describe themselves as “a vibrant community of artists whose hands mould the very essence of creativity – clay,” exhibiting artist Jane Northway told News Of The Area.

“Working with clay and spending time, effort and often agonising over our individual work, we are all individually and collectively concerned about what is happening to the earth.

“We are hoping that our work will engage with viewers and inspire greater care and custodianship of our unique environment.

“The Earth is our home and it is in shards.”

The graceful forms of Anne Reilly’s hand-thrown pottery can be seen throughout the gallery.

Each piece bears the imprint of her meticulous craftsmanship and reverence for traditional techniques.

Gloria Malone’s intricate porcelain sculptures invite contemplation, their ethereal beauty capturing the ephemeral dance of light and shadow.

Cath O’Gorman’s whimsical creations beckon with their playful charm, evoking childhood memories and a sense of wonder.

Meanwhile, Parma Keft’s bold use of colour and texture mesmerises, her sculptural works commanding attention with the hope of sparking dialogue.

Jane Northway’s love of the Mid North Coast’s rich and unique environment has inspired her to process and use some of the local clays to tell stories of alchemy and metamorphosis.

An objective of the exhibition is to encourage an interest in reflecting on the myriad ways in which clay serves as a medium for expression, “connecting us to the past, grounding us in the present, and inspiring us to dream of the future.”

By Andrea FERRARI

