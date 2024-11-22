Housing crisis leaves vulnerable Australians without shelter



THE struggle to secure stable housing in Australia has intensified, with recent figures indicating a troubling rise in homelessness, particularly among younger and older Australians.

According to NSW Communities and Justice, more than 10,000 people in New South Wales now sleep rough or rely on temporary shelter on any given night, as escalating rent prices and low vacancy rates push people into unstable living conditions.



Young Australians, aged 18-34, make up over 30 percent of the national homeless population, while those over 55 face housing risks exacerbated by a lack of affordable options and insufficient retirement savings.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities are also disproportionately impacted, particularly in regions like the Northern Rivers and South Coast.

Soaring rental costs across NSW – up over ten percent in Sydney and regional areas in the past year – combined with the rising costs of essentials have created severe financial strain.

Increasing numbers of low-income households and those on social support are now turning to emergency housing services, which are stretched thin by rising demand.

In Camden Haven, Community at 3 is working directly with individuals facing homelessness, providing essential assistance to those at risk or already living rough.

This includes a 66-year-old woman, currently sleeping between her car and a tent, who has become homeless due to economic circumstances beyond her control.

“It’s a heartbreaking situation, and we’re seeing more of it,” Community at 3 co-chair Theo Hazelgrove said.

“We’re hoping the community can come together to help, even with temporary accommodation, until a stable solution is available.”

Mr Hazelgrove is reaching out to anyone able to offer a room for this woman, who is a non-smoker and non-drinker, to assist in providing her with shelter while a longer-term arrangement is sought.

Those willing to help can contact Theo at 0438 358 057.

By Luke HADFIELD