New patrons endeavour to further the efforts of Community at 3



COMMUNITY at 3 has bolstered its support network with the addition of new patrons, bringing the total number of distinguished supporters to four.

The organisation, which plays a vital role in assisting vulnerable individuals in Camden Haven and surrounding areas, is excited to announce its expanded team of patrons.



The list of patrons now includes Dr Sam Nelapati, a well-known local practitioner; Leslie Williams MP, the State Member for Port Macquarie; Staffan Andler of Kew Corner Store, a respected community leader; and Robert Dwyer of Laurieton United Services Club, a champion of community initiatives.

The patrons will provide essential support to the organisation through advocacy, promotion, fundraising, building connections, and offering strategic advice.

Their involvement is expected to further the organisation’s mission and amplify its impact in the community as they join the volunteer base of more than 100 local people.

Community at 3 co-chair Theo Hazelgrove expressed enthusiasm for the new appointments.

“We are fortunate to have such strong supporters in the community and grateful for all that they do,” Mr Hazelgrove said.

By Luke HADFIELD

