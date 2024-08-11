Heart Health volunteers awarded life membership at Lake Cathie AGM



HEART Health volunteers Jim McClellan and Reg Wilkinson have been awarded life memberships for their “exceptional service and commitment” to new cardiac patients at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.

The men were honoured during the Heart Health NSW annual general meeting held on the Lake Cathie foreshore.



More than 50 volunteers gathered to celebrate a year of growth and achievement, with the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) congratulating the two men, and all volunteers, for their invaluable work.

“Their dedication significantly enhances the wellbeing of cardiac patients at PMBH and strengthens the community’s heart health support network,” MNCLHD Corporate Relations Manager Sharon Fuller said.

Jim McClellan experienced a heart event ten years ago while on holiday at Tweed Heads and was treated at John Flynn Hospital.

On returning to Port Macquarie, he and his wife Val joined PMBH’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program, where Cardiac Rehabilitation Coordinator Jannie Denyer encouraged Jim to start a walking group.

Beginning with just eight members, the group now averages 35 walkers, even in rainy weather.

Jim’s dedication includes sending more than 50 emails weekly to keep the group active.

His personal experience with heart disease drives his passion for supporting others through their recovery.

For almost 20 years, Reg Wilkinson has been a cornerstone of what is now Heart Health NSW, providing unwavering support to those facing heart-related challenges.

He visits patients in the acute phase post-cardiac treatment two to three times a week and participates in the Cardiac Rehabilitation unit once a week.

Heart Health NSW also offers a carers group, thanks to volunteers like Reg.

Having survived a heart attack before the age of 40 and undergoing a triple bypass, Reg expressed immense gratitude for his recovery and the support he received. His motivation to give back is fuelled by a desire to help others navigate their own recovery journeys.

Heart Health NSW has had a remarkable year, with increasing membership, the growing popularity of its walking groups, and support for new cardiac patients through a buddy program at PMBH.

Members re-elected at the AGM are Doug Short as President, Reg Wilkinson as Secretary and Ruth Comish as Treasurer.