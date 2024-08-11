Laurieton RSL sub-Branch commemorates Korean Veterans’ Day



ON Saturday, 27 July, the Laurieton RSL sub-Branch held a solemn Commemoration Service in the Mountain View Room at Laurieton United Services Club (LUSC) to honour the sacrifices made by Australian servicemen and women during the Korean War.

The service, which began at 11 am, was followed by refreshments at the LUSC.



This year marks the 71st anniversary of the armistice that brought an end to the Korean War on 27 July 1953.

The conflict began on 25 June 1950 when North Korea’s army invaded South Korea.

Australia was among 21 United Nations (UN) member nations that sent military forces to support South Korea.

In the main address by Laurieton sub-Branch president Allan ‘Buster’ Beatty he highlighted the significance of the end of the war.

“Today we pause to remember that on this day in 1953, 29 Australian prisoners of war from the Korean War were released at Panmunjom, North Korea,” he remarked to those in attendance.

The Commemoration Service brought together Laurieton RSL sub-Branch members, their families, local veterans, and members of the public.

The gathering aimed to remember all who served in the Korean War and to pay tribute to those who lost their lives or continue to suffer from the war’s effects.

It also acknowledged the many families and civilians who supported the deployed Australian personnel during the Korean War in many other ways.

By Luke HADFIELD