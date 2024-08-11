Rotary Club of Laurieton presents The Fabulous Four



AS A fundraiser for local education programs, the Rotary Club of Laurieton will host a special screening of ‘The Fabulous Four’ at the Plaza Theatre, Laurieton on Thursday, 14 August.

The Fabulous Four features a group of lifelong friends who travel to Key West, Florida to attend a college girlfriend’s surprise wedding.



Their trip turns into a whirlwind of rekindled friendships, resurfaced pasts, and unexpected romantic encounters.

“The funds raised from this event will support local schools, contributing to essential programs and projects,” a Rotary spokesperson told NOTA.

“By attending this event, you are directly contributing to these valuable community initiatives.

“Your participation helps ensure that our local schools continue to thrive and support our students effectively.”

Previous Rotary-supported educational programs include Breakfast Club at Kendall Primary School, annual assembly prizes, and the implementation of a veggie garden at Herons Creek.

Doors open at 12:30pm, the film will begin at 1:00pm.

Tickets are $25.