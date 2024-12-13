Heise highlights failures in veteran support

INDEPENDENT candidate for Cowper Caz Heise has slammed both sides of government over their treatment of veterans.

A media statement issued by Ms Heise on Tuesday “criticised in the strongest possible terms the failure of successive governments to provide veterans with the support they both need and deserve”.



Ms Heise cited the recently released final report of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide, which highlights the pressing need for enhancement in veteran support systems.

The Royal Commission was the most significant and comprehensive inquiry conducted into suicide and suicidality in Defence and veteran communities.

It heard harrowing evidence about the cultural problems within the Australian Defence Force (ADF) over time and identified deficiencies with the approach, services and support of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs (DVA).

“The Royal Commission’s findings are stark and deeply concerning; they reveal a system that is failing to provide adequate mental health support, housing assistance, and employment programs,” Ms Heise said.

“The Commission’s report underscores the failures that have occurred at every level over the years – failures that we cannot allow to continue.”

Ms Heise said Australia needs an “integrated approach to veteran support”.

“A strategy that encompasses mental health services, job placement programs, and community engagement initiatives,” she said.

“A successful transition must provide access to vocational training, mental health resources, and a robust support network that fosters community connections.”

The Royal Commission’s findings indicate that current systems are not only underfunded but also poorly coordinated, creating delays that exacerbate the issues faced by veterans.

“Veterans deserve an efficient and reliable support system that works for them, not against them,” Heise said.

Scott Seccombe, a veteran and advocate from Coffs Harbour, said the transition from military to civilian life “is often a brutal battle in its own right”.

“Beyond the struggles with PTSD and visible injuries, many veterans confront the daunting reality of re-entering society without a system of support to guide them.

“There are no structured pathways for veterans to disentangle from a life spent navigating minefields, conducting bomb searches, and enduring relentless combat.

“The heart-wrenching delays in accessing vital mental health services can transform manageable struggles into devastating crises.

“In addition to access to health care, every re-entry program must include a two-to-three-month comprehensive course focused on critical skills such as resume writing and interview techniques tailored specifically for the civilian workforce.”

Mr Seccombe said he has witnessed the “catastrophic consequences” that result when appropriate support is delayed.

“The stakes are lives,” he said.

“I’ve watched fellow veterans grapple with their inner demons, only to be met with bureaucratic red tape when they seek assistance. This is a barrier that can be life-threatening.

“Tragically, I have seen too many veterans reach a point of utter desperation, feeling they have nowhere to turn.”

Last Monday, the Federal Government released its response to the Royal Commission’s final report.

It accepted the majority of the Royal Commission’s 122 recommendations, agreeing or agreeing-in-principle to 104 recommendations and noting 17 recommendations for further consideration.

One recommendation was not supported in part.

Moving forward, the government says it will establish a new statutory entity to provide independent oversight and evidence-based advice to improve suicide prevention, and drive better outcomes for serving and ex-serving ADF personnel.

A Taskforce will also be created in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet which will draw in expertise from across Government as well as external experts to consider matters of detailed implementation.

Additionally, the government will direct the DVA to co-design, with the veteran community, a new agency focused on wellbeing to be established within the DVA.

This body will be focused on consultation and co-design with Defence and veteran communities, and their families, to ensure the agency meets their needs.

DVA will also be funded to continue consultation on the development of a national ex-service organisation peak body.