Selwood explores changing landscapes in Nambucca Heads exhibition



“CHANGING Landscapes” by Natalee Selwood is on display at the Stringer Gallery, Nambucca Heads until Friday 31 January.

Natalee enjoys working with acrylics and texture mediums to create abstract and contemporary works and has been strongly influenced by the environment and its varied colour palette.



Since moving to the Mid North Coast the oceans, beaches, rivers and dense bush have been dominant in her work.

For this exhibition however, Natalie has created works by revisiting memories of her previous employment as a Water Monitoring Officer, during which great distances were travelled from Far Western NSW to the Blue Mountains in times of extreme drought and severe floods.

“During times of drought the landscape is barren and the sky is made up of the dust torn from the exposed land,” Natalee said.

“Inklings of grass, depleted of colour, cling to the ground in hopes that the desolated land will once again be given replenishment.

“Trees along the waterways claw their roots to the banks in hopes of survival.

“When the rains come, the landscape slowly evolves from the arid dustbowl to reveal the re-emergence of life and growth.

“When the rain comes as an incessant downpour, that emergence of life is swallowed, then engulfed, as the soupy mud ridden torrent sweeps the land.”

Also on display in the Gallery until the end of January is an exhibition titled “Summer in Nambucca”, as well as a sale of paintings priced $100 and under.

The Stringer Gallery is between the post office and library in Ridge St, Nambucca Heads.

Gallery hours are 10.00am to 3.00pm Mondays to Fridays and 9.30am to midday Saturdays.