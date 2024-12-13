Carols by Candlelight in Nambucca Heads



THE Nambucca Heads RSL Club and the Nambucca Roosters Rugby League Football Club have joined forces to present a very special Carols by Candlelight at Coronation Park, Nambucca Heads on Sunday, 22 December starting at 6:30 pm.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

A new event on the Nambucca Heads festive calendar, organisers hope that locals and visitors to the district will gather in big numbers for an evening of traditional Christmas Carols and a few musical surprises from some special guests.

A kid-friendly, alcohol and drug-free celebration, the lineup features a stellar array of performers, including DJ Bisho, local vocal talents Christine Love and Bronwyn Hawkins, and the chart-topping country music artist Dianne Coombs.

Dianne’s latest single, “Small Town With A Big Heart”, co-written with Angus Gill, has captured the hearts of country music fans nationwide and is currently number one on the Campfire Publishing Australian Airplay Chart.

“Guests are welcome to bring along a blanket or chair, and comfortable to enjoy an evening of music, fun, and community spirit with something for everyone, including great offerings from some food trucks and the Roosters’ canteen,” Nambucca Heads RSL CEO Wendy Mills told News Of The Area.

“The evening will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display so it will be worth sticking around until the end.”

Entry is by donation, with all proceeds going to support domestic violence groups in the Nambucca Valley.

By Mick BIRTLES