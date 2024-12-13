Community flocks to Nambucca Christmas Festival

THE Nambucca Christmas Festival came to life at Coronation Park, Nambucca Heads on the evening of Friday, 6 December, bringing the community together for a truly wonderful celebration of festive cheer.



The festival featured school performances of carols and other Christmas favourites, market stalls and food vans, jumping castles, and a very special visit from Santa Claus himself.

Many families came with picnic blankets in hand, settling in to enjoy the Christmas Festival in a venue that was set up perfectly for this major community event.

This year is the second time the festival has been held at Coronation Park.

In previous years, the festival took place in a closed-off Bowra Street.

While some in the community had called for the event to be returned to the street, the overwhelming turnout and the obvious joy of children making the most of the open spaces, confirmed that Coronation Park was a resounding success.

The event was organised by the Nambucca Christmas Festival Committee, a dedicated six-person group supported by the Lions Club of Nambucca Heads.

“The festival is the end result of six months of planning, and we are so thrilled with the awesome turnout, particularly families who have come along to spend the evening at what has turned into a real community special event,” the Festival Committee’s Julie Garvey told News Of The Area.

By Mick BIRTLES

