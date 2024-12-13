Community flocks to Nambucca Christmas Festival Nambucca Valley Nambucca Valley - popup ad Nambucca Valley News Photo Gallery by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 13, 2024 Noah Bartley and his mum Tanya enjoy meeting Santa. THE Nambucca Christmas Festival came to life at Coronation Park, Nambucca Heads on the evening of Friday, 6 December, bringing the community together for a truly wonderful celebration of festive cheer. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au The festival featured school performances of carols and other Christmas favourites, market stalls and food vans, jumping castles, and a very special visit from Santa Claus himself. Many families came with picnic blankets in hand, settling in to enjoy the Christmas Festival in a venue that was set up perfectly for this major community event. This year is the second time the festival has been held at Coronation Park. In previous years, the festival took place in a closed-off Bowra Street. While some in the community had called for the event to be returned to the street, the overwhelming turnout and the obvious joy of children making the most of the open spaces, confirmed that Coronation Park was a resounding success. The event was organised by the Nambucca Christmas Festival Committee, a dedicated six-person group supported by the Lions Club of Nambucca Heads. “The festival is the end result of six months of planning, and we are so thrilled with the awesome turnout, particularly families who have come along to spend the evening at what has turned into a real community special event,” the Festival Committee’s Julie Garvey told News Of The Area. By Mick BIRTLES Josie and Ivy Guest with Rudolf and his friend Maddie. The talented choir from St Patricks Primary School Noah, Luca, Erlene, Elaine and Eloise catch-up with a special visitor. Visiting Malaysian students Arika, Ice, Dzul, Haikal, Ljie, Syanrul, Hakimi, Alifah, and Wandah. Julie Garvey hands out festive balloons to Amber Moorhouse and Isabella McPherson. Harriet Pasin meets the Gingerbread Man. A very brave Hannah White takes on the mechanical bull. The Nambucca District Band was in great form. Nambucca Roosters Stall supported Kruze Lewin with cake salesman Peter Bellden. Jasper and Indi Rose enjoyed meeting Santa.