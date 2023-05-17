Hockey Coffs Coast players win for Australia against New Zealand

THREE Hockey Coffs Coast players have had a trip to remember in New Zealand.

Sisters Nardie Gream and Tania Pollock, and fellow local player Keith Jervis won international series while playing for their respective Australian teams at the Oceania Trans-Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge in Christchurch.

Gream was part of the successful over 35s women’s team, with Pollock a member of the winning over 40s women’s team, and Jervis winning gold in the over 70s men’s.

The three were part of the Australian teams who won their best of three series against the New Zealand representative teams.

Both sisters were also a part of their team’s leadership groups.

The Hockey Coffs Coast players were selected to their respective national teams after outstanding performances playing for NSW at the Hockey Australia Masters Championships in Queensland last year.

Gream and Pollock both play for the Orara Hockey Club/Urunga Hockey club combined team in Hockey Coffs Coast’s women’s competition, while Jervis plays representative hockey for Hockey Coffs Coast.

Pollock said it was a great experience wearing the green and gold in New Zealand.

“It was an amazing experience, and they were such a good bunch of girls to go away with and play at that level,” she said.

“It was even better to have my sister there and both being able to represent Australia, and to also have our parents and both partners come along to support us.

“We both got voted best on ground for our second game, and I got voted again for the third game, and was also the overall winner of our 3,2,1 voting for the three games, and these were voted by players and coaches within each of our teams.”

She said she and her sister were now focused on making the NSW nationals team.

“We are both hoping to again make the NSW nationals team which heads off to Perth at the end of September,” she said.

“Trials for those are at the start of June, and from the Perth tournament a World Cup team will be selected in each age group, and this is both of our goals to make these squads.”

By Aiden BURGESS