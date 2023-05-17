Macksville Country Club Ladies Bowls

OUR ladies have been having fun playing social bowls each Wednesday morning, luckily only missing one week due to wet weather.

As always, we try to send a team to Gala Days and Carnivals at other clubs in our district (Woolgoolga to South West Rocks).

Recently we have had teams attend Coffs C-Ex under 8’s carnival, Sawtell Gala Day, Park Beach Gala Day.

Four of our ladies entered into the State Senior Singles Championships (played in districts first) held at Park Beach in April.

Thelma Scott and Janet Poletti both lost in the first-round morning games, but both played very well in tricky windy conditions.

Karen Liddell and Ruth Flarrety progressed to the second-round courtesy of a forfeit and a bye and were victorious in the round 2 afternoon games, Karen (25-23) and Ruth (25-20).

This meant returning the next day for the round 3 morning game, both bowing out in this round. Karen going down 18-25 and Ruth 13-25.

It was a good experience for us all to play at this level.

On 10 May, the ladies hosted our 44th Annual Carnival, in a mixed fours format with over 60 bowlers in attendance.

The over-all winners for the day were the Urunga team of Brian Tarrant, Lynne Tarrant, Helen Hoffman & Kath McPhail.

Afternoon winners were locals Ruth Flarrety, Thelma Scott, Gail Griffiths and Ian Poletti (Nambucca Heads).

Thanks must go to Chris D’Elboux for umpiring for the day.

If you would like to try the great game of lawn bowls, come and join us at Macksville Country Club on Wednesday mornings (9am start).

By Gladys GREEN