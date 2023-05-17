Macksville Country Club Golf

WITH the course looking a picture and at the end of a great week for golf Geoff O’Grady struck form to win the KC’s Fishing Charters sponsored Stableford event.

Allan Clarke, obviously warming up for his continued run of club championships, was runner up in a good field.

Straight shooters for nearest the pins were Mike Simpson (A), Tony Adams (B) grade, with no C grader able to hit the green.

Tuesday’s ladies Stableford saw Nikki Laird return to the winners list ahead of runner up Rhonda McAuliffe.

By missing the prizes Jo Montague showed she can have an average round occasionally.

Jim Wilkes won the Mid Week Competition ahead of the ever confident junior Luke Laverty. Dropping over 15 shots in the last year Luke appears to be heading for A grade, where he’ll be tested by the big boys.

Chook Run results saw Darren Pike win from relatively new and improving golfer Jessica Lambert.

By Max TURNER