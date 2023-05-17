Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club to host NSW State Cup

COFFS Harbour Kart Racing Club is set to host some of the state’s best drivers this weekend.

State titles will be up for grabs when the 2023 NSW State Cup is held on 20-21 May.

The top-class racing gets underway with qualifying and three heats on Saturday, 20 May at Phil Hawthorne Drive.

One heat and the final will be held on Sunday, 21 May. where the 2023 NSW State Cup champions will be crowned.

NSW State Cup champions will be crowned in 10 categories, with drivers coming from as far north as Townsville and as far south as Victoria to race for the titles.

Class winners will be awarded a black plate, and free practice will be held on Friday, 19 May.

Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club is also set to host its biggest annual event, the Ian Brown Over 40s Titles on 9-11 June.

The 28th annual event is named after Ian Brown, and honours one of Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club’s longest serving volunteers, who has been pivotal in organising the Over 40s Titles.

By Aiden BURGESS