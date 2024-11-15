Hooked on the Camden Haven



THE coast has been a mixed bag for anglers this week, with some promising signs and others indicating a more challenging period.

In the Camden Haven region, the fishing scene has been somewhat unpredictable.



While a few tailor have been spotted around the rocks at Bonny Hills, the pickings have been slim.

However, luderick and bream have shown more promise, with Dunbogan and Crowdy headlands emerging as potential hotspots.

Offshore, the usual weather-related uncertainties have persisted.

Nonetheless, local reefs have yielded some decent snapper and a variety of other reef species. The Laurieton FAD has offered sporadic opportunities for mahi mahi, and as warmer currents begin to flow south, expectations are high for improved catches.

On the game fishing front, a few yellowfin and striped marlin have been sighted further offshore, and anglers are eagerly anticipating the start of the inshore black marlin season.

The Hastings River region has shown more consistent promise.

Whiting numbers are on the rise, signalling a potentially excellent season ahead.

Limeburners, Blackmans Point, and Maria River have all produced good catches using worms, yabbies, and surface lures.

Bream fishing has been steady, with some decent fish taken from the northern break wall after dark. Further upstream, lure enthusiasts have reported consistent results.

Flathead fishing has remained strong, with plenty of fish spread throughout the system.

Mud crab numbers have also been improving, especially in deeper holes upstream.

On the beaches, North Shore has been a top spot for bream and whiting, while Lighthouse has offered some small tailor and the occasional salmon.

Offshore, water conditions have improved after a recent downturn.

This has led to better fishing results, with snapper being a prominent target.

Some nice fish have been caught on soft plastics off Lighthouse and Point Plomer.

Mid-week anglers enjoyed success with mahi mahi at the Port Macquarie FAD, but the weekend proved less fruitful with reports on fish on the FAD but not feeding.

Additionally, a few kingfish have been caught around deeper reefs off Point Plomer using live bait and jigs.

By Kate SHELTON