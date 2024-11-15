Little Blue Penguins settle in to Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary



THE Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary has welcomed the arrival of Little Blue Penguin couple, Biggie and Guinness.

The two penguins were transferred from Sea Life Sunshine Coast Aquarium.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The move is a step in supporting the ongoing breeding and conservation efforts for these seabirds, who are a part of an insurance population.

“The Little Blue Penguin species management program is an opportunity for us to help support the ongoing survival of the Little Blue Penguins, who are currently classified as ‘at risk’ because of their vulnerability in their natural habitats,” Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary’s Managing Director Tiga Cross said.

“The program plays a critical role in helping us, through research, to understand their breeding cycle, their overall health and wellbeing, and ultimately the survival of their species.”

The Little Blue Penguins at the Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary are part of a greater national breeding program, involving over 40 facilities and approximately 2500 birds across Australia.

These transfers between facilities are essential for maintaining the genetic diversity and health of the penguins in the program.

Renee Barber, Marine Animal Specialist Sea Life Sunshine Coast, is thrilled the move went smoothly and the penguins have settled into the Coffs Coast facility.

“It’s always exciting to see our penguins play a role in the broader breeding program, knowing they’ll help support the species for years to come.

“Plus, Biggie and Guinness have such fun personalities, we’re sure they’ll be a big hit with their new penguin pals.”

By Andrea FERRARI