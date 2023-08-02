Hot property: North Arm Cove

NESTLED in tranquility, away from hustle and bustle, North Arm Cove lots have been selling.

Nelson Bay Real Estate agents say people are seeking both serene getaways and investment opportunities along the coast and the market is turning to North Arm Cove.

Recently sold blocks include: Lot 899 Muswellbrook Avenue (sold for $40,000); lot 903 Hamilton Street (sold for $35,000); lot 2829 Gunnedah Street (sold for $43,000); lot 121 Moree Place (sold for $38,000) and; lot 1 Waratah Drive (sold for $51,888).

Agents said now was a time to consider selling if you own a block in the area and haven’t been using it, nor its potential.

There is an existing database of people eager to buy in the area.

There are currently lots on Overseas Way and Deepwater Road under offer.

Port Nelson Real Estate is active and local to the area, contact the office on 02 4981 2655.

The group promises fast, hassle-free sales.