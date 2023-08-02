Comets and Seahorses both have wins in Group 2 round

THE Coffs Harbour Comets and Woolgoolga Seahorses have both had wins during the latest round of the Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League season.

The Comets maintained second spot on the ladder after a 28-20 win against the Grafton Ghosts at Geoff King Motors Oval.

The win came in the Comets Indigenous Round match, as the players wore jerseys designed by Braith Hart and Ronan Singleton with art work by Millie Designs.

The Comets sit just one point behind the South Grafton Rebels in the race for the minor premiership.

The Woolgoolga Seahorses moved to third spot on the ladder with a dominant 54-4 win against the Sawtell Panthers at Solitary Island Sports Ground.

The win was their third straight big victory in a row, as the Seahorses have beaten their last three opponents by a combined margin of 162-8.

The South Grafton Rebels maintained top spot on the ladder with a 28-14 win at home against the Macksville Sea Eagles.

The Nambucca Heads Roosters gave their finals chances a big boost with a 38-12 win against the Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies at Coronation Park.

The Group 2 Rugby League season continues this weekend in the penultimate round before this season’s finals series.

The Woolgoolga Seahorses host the South Grafton Rebels in the match of the round between third and first on the ladder.

The Coffs Harbour Comets hit the road to take on the Macksville Sea Eagles, as they eye off top spot on the ladder when they take on an Eagles team fighting for a finals spot.

The Grafton Ghosts and Nambucca Heads Roosters will be fighting for a finals spot of their own when they face off in a crucial match which could decide a spot in the top five.

The Ghosts sit in fifth spot on the ladder with 13 points, while the Roosters are in fourth on 14 points.

The Sawtell Panthers play their final home game of the season when they host the Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies at Rex Hardaker Oval.

Group 2 ladder. 1.South Grafton Rebels. 17 points. 8 wins. 1 draw. 3 losses. 66 (points differential). 2.Coffs Harbour Comets. 16 points. 8 wins. 4 losses. 7. 3.Woolgoolga Seahorses. 14 points. 7 wins. 5 losses. 200. 4.Nambucca Heads Roosters. 14 points. 7 wins. 5 losses. 72. 5.Grafton Ghosts. 13 points. 6 wins. 1 draw. 5 losses. -70.

6.Macksville Sea Eagles. 12 points. 6 wins. 6 losses. -45. 7.Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies. 7 points. 3 wins. 1 draw. 8 losses. -48. 8.Sawtell Panthers. 3 points. 1 win. 1 draw. 10 losses. -182.

By Aiden BURGESS