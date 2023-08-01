Port Stephens Power still in the mix for AFL Hunter Central Coast Black Diamond Plate

THEIR form has been patchy of late but Port Stephens Power AFL women’s team remains a genuine title contender for the AFL Hunter Central Coast Black Diamond Plate.

Narrow losses to premiership rivals Cardiff Eagles, Maitland Saints and Newcastle City in recent weeks would have dented the confidence of most clubs, but the Power warriors believe they can still go all the way in the 2023 competition.

With three rounds to be completed the Port Stephens outfit is entrenched in fourth spot on 34 points behind Cardiff (44), Maitland (38) and Newcastle City (36).

Experienced Power coach Beth Innes told News Of The Area that “there is plenty of improvement in our team with the best yet to come.

“We’ve had some tight contests during the past month against the leading teams and haven’t nailed our opportunities,” said Beth.

“Injuries to key personnel and unavailabilities haven’t helped our cause, but I know what this team is capable of achieving when they hit their straps” she added.

The Eagles edged out Power 12-10 in a gripping encounter while the Saints registered an 8-11 (59) to 4-6 (30) triumph over the Port Stephens line up last Saturday at ?

It followed a 6-2 (38) to 2-5 (17) loss to Newcastle City before the Power bounced back with a thumping 10-17 (77) to 2-0 (12) victory over the Cats.

The Power were best served by Tayla Richards, Elizabeth Daniels and Scarlett Lack against the Eagles, with top games from Alysha Fewster, Renee Selby, Brooke Masoe, Samantha Furner and Sarah Masiero against Newcastle City.

Other Port Stephens players to impress include Johanna Wilson, Shakira Jobson, Demi Bentley, Lauren Kidd, Angelica Diamond and Taylor Smith.

By Chris KARAS