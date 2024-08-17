Humpback whale freed from discarded fishing gear



A HUMPBACK whale has been safely disentangled from commercial fishing gear, just off Coffs Harbour.

The team effort on 7 August involved the community, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), the NSW Water Police Marine Area Command, Jetty Dive Centre and ORRCA volunteers.



Jetty Dive Centre first reported the whale in distress and provided a vessel and crew for the rescue operation.

Coffs Harbour Water Police monitored the whale until the NPWS Marine Wildlife team arrived, while ORRCA volunteers provided updates from the headland on its speed and movement.

The final cut of the discarded fishing ropes was made at 2pm by the NPWS’ Britt Anderson, who is a trainer with the Large Whale Disentanglement team.

She said seeing the whale swim free was an “incredible thrill”.

“To be able to cut the final rope was a privilege, and it was truly a team effort that freed this whale.”

The discarded fishing gear was then retrieved and brought ashore.

Team Leader Duane March said the rescue was a “tremendous result”.

“We know whale disentanglement is inherently dangerous and dependent on weather and sea conditions,” he said.

“We can’t always guarantee a successful rescue, but we’re committed to doing everything in our power to help these animals when we can, especially given the risks they face from fishing gear and other marine debris.”

Each year, humpback whales migrate up to 10,000 km from the Southern Ocean to breeding grounds in warmer waters.

As they travel inshore, they are susceptible to becoming entangled in fishing gear and other marine debris.

This can lead to fatigue, injury, and death.

The Large Whale Disentanglement team is part of a range of initiatives to minimise the risk to humpback whales.

The NSW Government is also working with the fishing industry to develop whale and dolphin-friendly fishing equipment.

By Andrew VIVIAN