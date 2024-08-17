Environment Levy makes Landcare projects possible



THE City of Coffs Harbour’s Environment Levy is funding four environmental projects by Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare (CHRL).

“The projects will help to reduce the impact of weeds not only on our Landcare sites but also allow for more sensitive maintenance of parts of the coastal walk on five headlands, many of which contain endangered ecological communities,” President of CHRL Barry Powells told News Of The Area.



The Coastal Walk Headlands project has been allocated $24,980 for work on five local headlands; Boambee, Macauleys, Woolgoolga, Mullaway and Oceanview (through which the popular Solitary Islands Coastal Walk passes).

The main task is reducing the encroachment of weeds from along the pathway into the surrounding vegetation.

“Most of these headlands support the endangered ecological community and Themeda grasslands,” Regional Landcare coordinator Mel Craig told NOTA.

“Maintenance along the edge of the Coastal Walk pathways is often not frequent enough to stop weedy grasses from seeding or shading out the sun-loving native species.

“This project aims to increase the frequency of maintenance and to carry it out in a more sensitive manner through the targeted spot spraying or hand removal of weeds, leaving natives untouched.”

Two of the projects, Coastal and Riparian areas ($24,780) and Protecting Endangered Ecological Communities ($24,700), are focused on creating more resilient landscapes at eight sites.

“Our Landcare volunteers work very hard to improve the condition of their Landcare sites through controlling weeds and encouraging native species to regenerate naturally.

“It can be disheartening, however, when their hard work is often undone by weeds reinvading their sites from unmanaged adjacent areas.”

The funding will support volunteers in making the vegetation more resilient.

Professional bush regeneration contractors will be engaged to carry out weed control in the unmanaged adjacent land.

The fourth project, Growing Our Future, received $24,988.

The funding goes towards employing a nursery coordinator to support the volunteers, manage nursery production and provide advice and guidance to residents wishing to purchase native plants for their properties.

By Andrea FERRARI

