Recycling bottles fuels Little Wings care planes



THE Little Wings Return And Earn “Fuel Our Planes” program has welcomed two new participants.

Mary Help Of Christians Primary School in Toormina and Coffs Harbour Country Women’s Association (CWA) have received their recycling bins to start collecting 10-cent cans and bottles.



Members of both groups went to Coffs Harbour Airport last week to see the Little Wings plane and to meet volunteer pilot, Damian.

Little Wings planes provide free air and ground transport for seriously ill or injured children in regional and remote NSW.

Established in 2012 and delivered by a fleet of volunteer commercial pilots and volunteer experienced drivers, Little Wings eases the financial burden, emotional strain and travel fatigue that families experience when travelling long distances so a seriously ill child can receive vital medical treatment.

The objective of “Fuel Our Planes” is to gather qualified drink containers that can be redeemed for a refund under NSW’s Return And Earn container deposit scheme.

The fundraiser is gathering momentum in Coffs Harbour with seven schools, businesses and community groups joining the program this year.

“This initiative not only fosters a sense of empathy and community involvement among students but also teaches them about the impact of collective efforts,” Mary Help Of Christians Primary School Assistant Principal Mission Amber Biddle told the News Of The Area.

The students and Mrs Biddle launched the program at their school assembly.

Coffs Harbour CWA President Jodie Williams told NOTA the organisation is supporting Little Wings after members heard a presentation by its CEO Clare Pearson.

“We laughed, we cried but most of all we were all struck by the necessity of keeping this amazing organisation in the air,” she said.

“Supporting families in rural, regional and remote areas of NSW is what we do.

“Little Wings’ ethos is so aligned to ours and anything that can make accessing healthcare easier for these forgotten areas is so very important.”

The Return and Earn bin in the CWA rooms is already close to full.

The branch has also pledged the profits from its September 9 Bunnings BBQ to Little Wings.

The goal is to reach $1500 to fully fund a return mission between Coffs Harbour and Sydney.

“We are also knitting teddies to present to every child who flies with Little Wings as part of their ‘mission pack’.”

By Andrea FERRARI

