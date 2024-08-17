Council hosts inaugural Open Day



MORE than 1000 people poured through the gates at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Sunday 11 August for the City of Coffs Harbour’s first ever Open Day.

“The Open Day was an opportunity for the City to showcase and explain the diverse range of services and products we offer to the community,” City of Coffs Harbour Business Services Director Steve Bayliss said.

“There was a host of interactive experiences for the whole family.

“The most popular activities were a ride on a cherry picker, the free sausage sizzle and learning where poo goes after the toilet bowl is flushed.”

Other favourites included art and craft-making tables, putting the remote-controlled mower through its paces and photos in front of the City’s ‘media wall’.

“The Open Day attracted a huge number of young families, including quite a few who have recently moved to the area,” Mr Bayliss said.

Residents also explored potential career opportunities with the City, which employs a skilled workforce including engineers, scientists and accountants through to positions in tourism, the arts, customer service and sports management.