Jacqui Boaden named VET Trainer/Teacher of the Year



NV COLLEGE’S Jacqui Boaden has won the top honour in the 2024 North Coast and Mid North Coast Training Awards, being named Vocational Education and Training (VET) Trainer/Teacher of the Year.

Jacqui is an esteemed member of the NV College staff working in both the Coffs Harbour and Macksville campuses.



The NSW Training Awards are conducted annually by Training Services NSW to recognise outstanding achievement in the vocational education and training sector.

The Awards honour and reward the achievements of students, trainers/teachers, training organisations, and large and medium employers.

“I’m very proud to be the recipient of this award and look forward to contributing further to innovative and impactful learning,” Jacqui told News Of The Area.

“When I see students relax and enjoy the study, complete their certification, and develop in ways that at times they didn’t expect to, I feel privileged to be a part of the experience,” she told News Of The Area.

These outcomes inspire her to continue.

“It gives me a deep sense of fulfilment and satisfaction and I find it very motivating when they are connected to the environment in which they learn.

“I consider myself lucky to be involved in the learning process and it motivates me to continually expand my skills in a meaningful and engaging learning.”

Training of a high standard acts like a springboard, Jacqui said.

“You can only go forwards.”

Her innovative style is reflected in the learner’s requirements.

“As all of us learn differently it keeps me on my toes, making sure that the standard of the training that I deliver reflects each individual’s needs.”

Her style allows for self-reflection and students realise they can learn.

“If a person is engaged and enjoying the training and their assessment process is reflecting that enjoyment then they realise they can do it,” she said.

NV College provides training services in the Kempsey to Coffs Coast region, with training colleges located in Macksville and Coffs Harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI

