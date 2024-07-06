Boy (16) dead following car crash at Salt Ash Port Stephens

A teenage boy has died following a single vehicle crash at Salt Ash, Port Stephens.

At around 10.45pm Friday 6 July, emergency services were called to Lemon Tree Passage Road, Salt Ash, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District arrived to find a white Ford Falcon sedan containing five young persons, aged 14-17, had left the roadway and impacted with a tree.

Despite the efforts of NSW Ambulance Paramedics and first responders, a teenage boy, aged 16, died on the way to hospital.

Three other teenage passengers, aged 14 and two 17-year-olds, were taken to John Hunter Hospital for various non life-threatening injuries.

A crime scene was established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this crash commenced.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, was subject to a roadside breath test and allegedly retuned a positive reading. He was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage in relation to this incident is urged to contact the Crash Investigation Unit or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.