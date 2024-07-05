Health district staff recognised for excellence and innovation



THIS year’s Mid North Coast Local Health District Excellence Awards have been announced.

Acting Chief Executive Jill Wong said the awards are an opportunity to recognise staff who demonstrate outstanding commitment to safety, innovation, sustainability, workplace culture and patient experience.



“It was inspiring to see the dedication, innovation and compassion shown by our teams and individuals as they epitomise the essence of healthcare excellence,” Ms Wong said.

Several award recipients will now be nominated for the NSW Health Awards to be held later in the year.

The winners in each category are:

Nurse/Midwife of the Year: Stephen Long from Port Macquarie Base Hospital

Allied Health Professional of the Year: Deborah Kennedy, Physiotherapist (Transitional Aged Care)

Excellence in Volunteering: Heather Edwards, BowraMacksville UHA

Employee of the Year in a Corporate/Administrative Role: James Bultitude, Macksville District Hospital

Collaborative Leader of the Year: Gary Orange, Internal Audit and Risk

Employee Safety and Wellbeing: Time Out Tuesday (a 30-minute self-care session for staff).

People and Culture: Macksville Culture Transformer (a workforce transformation program).

Health Research and Innovation: Implementing and Evaluating Midwifery Care.

Keeping People Healthy: Clear the Clouds (an innovative approach to tackling tobacco and vape use).

Chief Executive Close the Gap Award: Daalbirrwirr Gamambigu (Safe Children) for improving cultural appropriateness of healthcare delivery.

Transforming the Patient Experience: The Birth of a Regional Network All-Risk Midwifery Group Practice (Macksville).

Excellence in Mental Health Services: Emergency Mental Health and Addiction Assessment Team (EMHAART).

Patient Safety: Transforming Cancer Care with A.I. and Automation (radiation therapy planning).

Governing Board Chair’s Award: Elevating Patient Care – Dynamic Hospital Avoidance Solutions.