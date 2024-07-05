Mid North Coast activists march for Gaza awareness



ON Sunday June 30 three members of Palestine action group ‘Gather for Gaza’, with support from Gumbaynggirr Elders, walked seventeen kilometres from the river in Bellingen to the lido in Urunga.

Group members say the symbolic protest march took place in response to the Prime Minister’s recent criticism of the chant ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ and what the group views as the Australian Government’s inaction and complicity.



“In the months since the International Court of Justice (ICJ) genocide case, Israel has not complied with orders to take immediate measures to enable urgently needed basic services and humanitarian aid which have resulted in catastrophic conditions,” a group spokesperson said.

The group is seeking to raise awareness of the situation faced by Palestinians in Gaza and across the occupied territories.

“The group – which comprises everyday working Australians, business owners, teachers, nurses, and social workers – oppose all forms of racism including anti-semitism and islamophobia and also reject the PM’s condemnation of what they see as a freedom chant for a people who have endured 76 years of violent occupation,” the spokesperson said.

“UNICEF and reputable human rights organisations have called Gaza a grave yard of thousands of children, with more children killed in Israel’s siege of Gaza than world conflicts of the last four years.

“The numbers are staggering, 15,000 children killed, 4000 estimated trapped under rubble and 17,000 unaccompanied with many thousands more suffering amputations and other injuries.”