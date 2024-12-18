Junior tennis players hone skills at Laurieton



THE Evoke Tennis End Of Year Finals showcased juniors from across the Mid North Coast at the Laurieton tennis courts on Sunday, 8 December.

The event provided junior tennis players with a platform to hone their skills through a non-elimination competition, emphasising player development over winning.

During matches specific modifications were implemented, including adjustments to both the court size and equipment used.

These measures ensure that matchplay is based on the player’s level, creating experiences that are both attainable and enjoyable for all players.

The tournament attracted over 30 junior players from the Laurieton and Kempsey tennis clubs.

Participants could take part at two levels – the Red Ball Space and Orange Ball Space.

The Red Ball Space is a beginner level, providing a foundation for players before they move into the Orange Ball Space.

At the Orange Ball level players use decompressed tennis balls, supporting greater skill refinement and technique.

Event organiser and Laurieton tennis coach Quinn Sylow highlighted the importance of exposing junior players to a variety of venues and opponents.

“It’s very important for junior tennis players and their development that they experience diversity,” said Quinn.

“Competitions such as the Evoke Tennis Finals exposed participants to both a variety of venues and players, increasing their opportunities for skill development.

“Ideally, I would love to see other tennis clubs throughout the Hastings and Port Macquarie area join these events as players can become very complacent when only competing against the same opponents.”

Shari Massey, mum to 10-year-old Daisy, shared her positive experiences of her daughter’s involvement in tennis.

“Not only is Daisy learning a lifelong skill but she has grown in confidence since joining Laurieton Tennis Club at the beginning of the year,” Shari said.

Daisy and her best friend Samantha said they like playing in competitions as it provides them with an opportunity to spend time together as well as practice their tennis skills.

“I like learning how to hit the ball better, especially getting it over the net,” said Samantha.

“When I win a volley I feel proud of myself.”

“So do I,” said Daisy.

By Kim AMBROSE

