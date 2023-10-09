Karuah Roos Rugby League Club pay homage to Newcastle Knights’ NRLW premiership-winning duo Shanice Parker and Olivia Higgins

DUAL international Shanice Parker was the talk of the town when Newcastle Knights secured back to back NRLW premierships at Sydney’s Accor Stadium earlier this month.

Local rugby league pundits marvelled at the efforts of the Kiwi Ferns centre after the Knights edged out Gold Coast Titans 24-18 in a pulsating Grand Final.

The victory marked a triple treat for Parker – a third womens title after also previously helping the Sydney Roosters to premiership honours in 2019.

Cheering the loudest were the Karuah Roos fraternity where the former Wallaroo served a stint last season in the Newcastle Maitland Regional Community competition after giving birth to her son Jakari.

“The club is very proud of Shanice’s achievements and we congratulate the Knights on bringing the NRLW trophy back to the Hunter region,” Roos president Daniel Evans told News Of The Area.

“We were fortunate enough to have her at our club last year as she returned to rugby league after becoming a mum and were extremely grateful to have played a small part in her journey,” quipped Evans.

“It has been awesome to watch Shanice solidify herself as a world class player and she is a truly amazing role model for the next generation.” he stated.

Shanice, who scored an early try in the Knights’ Grand Final triumph, is the daughter of former Australian Jillaroos forward Danielle Parker and grew up in Perth.

The excitement machine played her early rugby league with the Willagee Bears before transitioning to rugby at the age of fifteen.

An elusive back with sharp footwork, the talented Parker shone in Sevens rugby before being drafted into the Wallaroos’ top squad and spent three seasons with the NSW Waratahs.

She returned to rugby league in 2018 and helped the North Sydney Bears win the NSWRL Womens premiership before linking with the Roosters.

After donning a NSW jumper at the National Womens Championships, Parker also lined up for the Maori All Stars in a 24-0 victory over the Indigenous All Stars and last year represented New Zealand at the Rugby League Womens World Cup in the United Kingdom.

She will line up for the Kiwi Ferns against World Cup champions Australia and Tonga at the Pacific Championships this month in Townsville, Auckland and Melbourne.

An appreciative Evans also paid tribute to another triple title warrior in skilful Knights hooker Olivia Higgins.

“The Roos would like to say a massive thank you to Olivia for nominating the Karuah Joeys as the junior club to receive an NRL grant on the back of the Knights Grand Final victory,” said Daniel.

“Olivia is a Port Stephens girl with a lot of family ties to Karuah – her grandfather Hilton O’Connor was a former legendary Roos player and Waratah-Mayfield great and we and the Joeys are extremely grateful and can’t thank her enough” he added.

