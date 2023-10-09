Newcastle Jets name top Nelson Bay soccer junior Isaac Seehusen in elite Under 13s Academy squad

NELSON Bay soccer prodigy Isaac Seehusen is heading to the National Premier League.

The promising twelve year old winger is ready for the step up in class when he joins the Under 13s Newcastle Jets Academy squad for the elite Sydney-based NPL competition in 2024.

It is a huge accomplishment by the Shoal Bay Public School pupil who has impressed keen football judges with his speed around the park and dribbling and technical skills.

After successfully trialling for a place in the Academy squad, young gun Isaac will soon commence pre-season training with the Jets and make the hour-long commute to Newcastle and back for three mornings a week with his mother Maritsa.

The wing whiz told News Of The Area that he was “looking forward to playing in the strong National Premier League competition next season”.

“I’m excited to be part of an Academy team where I can improve my game under the very best coaches,” a delighted Isaac exclaimed.

“In terms of development this is a wonderful opportunity to line up against some of the best Academy juniors in the country and test my ability,” he said.

For the past two seasons the pocket dynamo has honed his skills in the Newcastle Football Junior Development League with the Maitland Magpies in 2022 before linking with Newcastle Olympic.

He featured in the Jets’ Pre-Academy squad that remained undefeated at the National Skills Acquisition Festival in Tasmania earlier this year where he demonstrated his enormous potential.

Isaac is just as adept in Futsal indoor soccer and continues to represent Northern NSW in the National Club tournament and State League competition.

A product of Nelson Bay FC juniors, the schoolboy tyro laced up his first boots at the age of four and was quickly identified in the Talented Player Pathway program.

To earn some extra pocket money this season, Isaac helped his junior club by picking up a referee’s whistle and controlling fixtures in the Newcastle Football inter district competitions.

While his mum is certain to clock up hundreds of kilometres while transporting the boom winger to training and matches, there’s no doubt the Jets have a special young player in Isaac in the making.

By Chris KARAS