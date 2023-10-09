Affordable four bedroom 300m from the water

80 King Albert Avenue, Tanilba Bay

4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

Price: $749,000

DISCOVER your new home just 300 meters from the water at 80 King Albert Avenue.

This affordable four-bedroom property offers the perfect blend of convenience and location. Situated on a spacious 619m2 block, there’s plenty of room for recreation and relaxation.

The drive-through double garage provides easy access to the fully fenced yard.

Inside, you’ll find four spacious bedrooms, an outdoor entertaining area overlooking the fully fenced yard, and balconies on both the front and back – the rear one treating you to filtered water views.

The bathroom features a separate toilet, and there’s an additional toilet and shower in the laundry.

Upstairs, an open-plan kitchen and living area create a central hub for family activities, with ceiling fans ensuring year-round comfort.

Don’t miss the opportunity to make this coastal haven your forever home.

Contact Tilligerry Real Estate on 02 4039 9800 or visit tilligerryrealestate.com.au.