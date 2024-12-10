Kindy students explore art at Gloucester Creatives



KINDERGARTEN students from Gloucester Public School enjoyed an art-filled day out at Gloucester Creatives NSW on Saturday, 7 December.

Gloucester Creatives’ Leanne Barrett described the students’ visit as a “fabulously fun time”.

“They painted a rock for us to keep and a canvas to take home,” Leanne said.

Students also enjoyed a tour of the gallery with Sue Hedditch and spoke with local artists Tracey Murrell and Suzanne Cross, who explained how they create their art.

“Thanks to the teachers, artists and helpers Jasmine Van-Aalst, Louise Watterson and Charlie Lethbridge,” Leanne said.

“We hope to see you all again soon!”

