Gloucester’s St Joseph’s Primary School launches new Vision and Mission Statement



ST Joseph’s Primary School in Gloucester has unveiled its new Vision and Mission statement during Grandparents’ Day.

It is: “’With Jesus, our companion, we learn, grow and wonder”.



The Vision and Mission statement was developed over two years with input from the St Joseph’s community.

“Grandparents Day was a wonderful occasion to launch our school’s Vision and Mission Statement,” said Principal Amy Maslen.

The day featured a special morning tea for grandparents, where students performed a short play, read poems, and presented a video.

The school, which is over 100-years-old, hosted several grandparents who had either attended or worked there.

Year 2 student Milly Fulton shared with News Of The Area that her grandmother “worked at the school, and it was interesting for her to notice changes and talk to me about them.”

Georgia Morton, who is in Year 5, spoke about the significance of Grandparents Day, emphasising the importance of acknowledging people who have been around for a long time.

“It was great seeing your grandparents’ reaction to what we do in class,” said Lola Forbes-Collins from Year 6.

The theme of “Wonder” inspired the video showcased on the day.

Students were encouraged to “wonder” about what their grandparents used to do and for the students to reflect on what had changed since then.

“Seeing the room filled with laughter when we showed the ‘I Wonder’ video and book was one of the best things about Grandparents Day,” said Georgia.

Lola elaborated on the concept of “Wonder”.

“Imagination and wondering about things is how we learn. If you wonder about possibilities and gain more information, you grow,” she said.

In preparation for Grandparents Day, students planted sunflowers as a symbol of growth, and each grandparent received a sunflower on the day.

By Wendy BUSWELL

