Lake Cathie storm damage prompts warning for lagoon users



WORKS to temporarily stabilise the Lake Cathie Foreshore have wrapped up after last week’s storms undermined the embankment and footpath around the popular lagoon.

Revive Lake Cathie President Kate Ashton is now warning parents to be aware of the strong undertows caused by the movement of such a large volume of sand, and also the depth of the water.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Everytime you come here, it will be different. You need to be a lifeguard for your family,” Ms Ashton told News Of The Area.

Parents are also being asked to prevent children further breaking down the embankment by jumping from the drop-off.

Ms Ashton said it is not unusual for heavy seas to damage the foreshore when the lake is open.

“The system very much depends on the currents and tides; it’s just nature doing its thing.

“The [storms] and currents can get the sand away quickly, and bring it back quickly.”

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council undertook emergency work on the foreshore last Saturday, 18 January.

It had hoped to shore up about 60m of the lagoon embankment with sand bags, but the challenging storm conditions meant sand was used to stabilise only the most at-risk areas.

It will now explore long-term solutions.

There was no damage to trees or park furniture.

Coir logs stabilising the Illaroo Road embankment were again washed away in the heavy seas, and will be replaced.

Ms Ashton said Revive Lake Cathie’s main concern now is Lake Innes, which is connected to the sea via Cathie Creek.

“The water can go from brackish to freshwater but is now brackish going to saltwater.

“This changes the dynamics of all living things.

“If we can close off Lake Innes and create a freshwater system again, it will help at this lower end.”

The complex history and nature of the Lake Cathie-Innes Estuary is reflected in a hydrodynamic modelling report prepared by RoyalHaskoning DHV in 2023.

The report can be found on Council’s website.

By Sue STEPHENSON

