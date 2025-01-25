Rotary Book sale welcomes 2000 visitors



READY to greet visitors as they entered the Laurieton Scout Hall for the Rotary Book Sale on Friday, 17 January were dedicated volunteers Flo Williams, Denise McCosker, Jenny Peters and John Saunders.

The annual event, which first began in Laurieton over 20 years ago, welcomed more than 2000 visitors who collectively purchased 5000-plus books over a two-week period.



The sale is a significant fundraiser for the Laurieton Rotary Club, and relies on the generous donations of books, puzzles, records and CDs from the community.

In addition to the book sale, the Rotary Club also runs a recycling project and a ‘200 Club’ to fundraise for local and international initiatives.

“I would like to thank everyone who has donated books throughout the year,” said Jenny.

“The community’s generosity has resulted in our sale being a huge success, and as a result will be able to support two important causes.

“Locally, we will be supporting the Laurieton seafood co-op that was recently destroyed by fire, while internationally we are providing much needed funds for the Vanuatu earthquake appeal, with our contributions providing ‘ShelterBoxes’.”

For Jenny Peters, membership to Rotary is not just about fundraising, but about forming connections with like-minded individuals.

“I thoroughly enjoy being part of the Laurieton Rotary group,” said Jenny.

“I have formed lasting friendships, with these ties being a contributing factor in my continued support and involvement.

“It is a great group to be a part of and we would always love to see more members.”

The Rotary Club of Laurieton holds weekly meetings, with the board meeting monthly to oversee strategic decisions and resource allocations.

The Club is always seeking new members who like having fun and are eager to make a difference to the lives of others, both locally and internationally.

By Kim AMBROSE

