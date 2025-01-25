From fire to flood: Busy week for Camden Haven SES



IT HAS been a challenging start to the year for local State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers, responding to a range of unique and challenging incidents across the Port Macquarie/Hastings region.

At around 8.00pm last Wednesday evening, Camden Haven SES unit commander Darren Mearrick and a group of volunteers heard sirens while training.



Soon after they received an alert on the Hazards NSW app.

Darren and seven SES crew members attended the scene at Mill Street to find the iconic Laurieton fisherman’s co-op ablaze.

The SES worked to establish an exclusion perimeter and block off Bold Street and the nearby fire hydrant, allowing fire crews access to the water supply.

Most of the close-to 200 onlookers were orderly and obeyed directions from SES members who were given instruction by NSW Police to control the crowd.

The fire is currently under investigation by NSW Police.

Continuing storms across the Port Macquarie, Wauchope and Camden Haven regions from last Wednesday resulted in 46 calls to the SES, with the Camden Haven unit responding to more than half.

“The whole SES team was on high alert over the weekend and constantly monitoring weather trends,” Commander Mearrick told NOTA.

At 6:50am on Friday 17 January, the SES received reports that strong winds had blown the roof off a building at 65 Bold St, Laurieton.

SES volunteers attended the scene alongside NSW Fire and Rescue teams.

Once Fire and Rescue deemed the site safe and clear of any occupants, the SES deployed 14 tarpaulins internally to protect belongings.

Several hours later private contractors repaired the roof.

The SES team secured the dislodged roofing to the ground, ensuring that strong winds could not move the roof and cause further damage.

SES crews attended a range of incidents from Bonny Hills to Herons Creek and Laurieton, including the delivery of 200 sand bags to the Laurieton United Services Club (LUSC).

Other incidents of note included removing fallen trees and branches, repairs to damaged roofs, and assisting elderly residents in distress.

The unit’s inflatable rigid boat, colloquially known as the “Ark Angel”, was also at the ready to assist people in flood waters when required.

Two unit members were deployed to Port Stephens to assist with area command and computer/beacon operations.

By Bill HARROW

