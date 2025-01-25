Relentless weather hammers the Camden Haven Camden Haven Camden Haven News Photo Gallery by News Of The Area - Modern Media - January 25, 2025 Brothers Loki and Ashar standing on the lower level of the jetty, which is normally above the water line. THE Camden Haven and surrounding areas faced days of relentless heavy rain, high winds and dangerous surf beginning the evening of Wednesday, 15 January. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Port Macquarie received 95.6 millimetres (mm) of rain in the seven days prior to Wednesday 21 January. Seventy-four mm was recorded on Saturday, 18 January alone. Comboyne received 396.0 mm throughout the week. Alongside the heavy rainfall, the region was battered by intense wind gusts, peaking at 61.2km on Saturday from the south-southeast. Low-lying areas were also inundated with flash floods, leading to road closures and extensive damage to personal property. By Kim AMBROSE The bridge at Logans Crossing still underwater and closed on Sunday, 19 January. Water levels still dangerously high along Old Coach Road on Sunday, 19 January. The jetty in front of Dunbogan Takeaway and Bottleshop. Ten-year-old Loki making friends on the submerged jetty in front of the co-op. Water levels dangerously high at the Dunbogan Boatshed. A tense standoff over a dry bench at Gogleys Lagoon. Birds fighting the wind and rising waters. Buddy enjoying a quick dip despite the dangerous swells. Rushing floodwaters heading out to sea from Logans Crossing. Rising floodwater at Logans Crossing. Dangerous sells at Wash House Beach.