Relentless weather hammers the Camden Haven



THE Camden Haven and surrounding areas faced days of relentless heavy rain, high winds and dangerous surf beginning the evening of Wednesday, 15 January.



According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Port Macquarie received 95.6 millimetres (mm) of rain in the seven days prior to Wednesday 21 January.

Seventy-four mm was recorded on Saturday, 18 January alone.

Comboyne received 396.0 mm throughout the week.

Alongside the heavy rainfall, the region was battered by intense wind gusts, peaking at 61.2km on Saturday from the south-southeast.

Low-lying areas were also inundated with flash floods, leading to road closures and extensive damage to personal property.

By Kim AMBROSE

